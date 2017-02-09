Jimmy Fallon Finally Comments on His Infamous Donald Trump Interview

After Jimmy Fallon was accused of " normalizing " President Donald Trump when he ruffled the then-presidential nominee's hair in September during what many saw as a softball interview on The Tonight Show , the late night host didn't have much to say about the incident. But when Seth Meyers joined him for a chat Wednesday night, he revisited the controversial moment.

The Saturday Night Live alums first reminisced about starring alongside Trump in a 2004 sketch called "Fathers and Sons" before Meyers brought up the backlash Fallon received. “We had him on the show, and I messed his hair up,” Fallon said. "It got a pretty big reaction...yeah."

However, Meyers wasn't looking to criticize him, he wanted some of the credit. "I was insulted by the reaction because I know after that happened, you took some heat, and some people said you are the reason he won," he said. "And I'm so insulted by that because I am the reason he won. I made fun of him [at the White House Correspondents' Dinner] in 2011, that's the night he decided to run. I kicked the hornet's nest, you just rubbed a hornet's head!"

