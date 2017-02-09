olympicsBob Costas Says He’s No Longer Hosting the Olympics
Bob Costas has been hosting the Olympics for NBC since 1992.
President Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway looks on in the Hall of Heroes at the Department of Defense on January 27, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia.  Poo—Getty Images
White House

Kellyanne Conway Boosts Ivanka Trump's Products on TV: ‘Go Buy Ivanka's Stuff’

Justin Worland
2:32 PM UTC

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway promoted Ivanka Trump's products during an appearance on Fox News Thursday after Nordstrom said it would stop carrying the retail line of the president's daughter.

“This is just wonderful line,” she told Fox & Friends. “I own some of it. I fully—I’m going to give a free commercial here. Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online.”

President Donald Trump was widely criticized this week for slamming Nordstrom on Twitter after the company pulled Ivanka's line because of weak sales.

