politicsThe 25th Amendment at 50 and What Happens if the President Can't Do His Job
LBJ Sworn In As President
KenyaKenyan Court Rules to Keep World's Largest Refugee Camp Open
An overview of the part of the eastern sector of the IFO-2 camp in the sprawling Dadaab refugee camp, north of the Kenyan capital Nairobi seen on April 28, 2015.
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Trump's Nordstrom Attack, Jeff Sessions' Swearing In and Aretha Franklin's Retirement
Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) (C) boards an elevator at the U.S. Capitol after the Senate confirmed him as the next U.S. Attorney General on Feb. 8, 2017.
ImmigrationProtesters Arrested Trying to Block Deportation of Woman Who Lived in U.S. for Decades
Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos
Luther Strange
Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies subcommittee hearing on gun control proposals. Strange has been named to the U.S. Senate seat left empty by Jeff Sessions on Feb. 9, 2017. Molly Rile—AP
Congress

Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange Appointed to Jeff Sessions' Senate Seat

Kim Chandler / AP
1:47 PM UTC

(MONTGOMERY, Ala.) — Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange has been named to the U.S. Senate seat left empty by Jeff Sessions.

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley announced Thursday the interim appointment of Strange, a 63-year-old lawyer and former Washington lobbyist.

The seat opened up after Sessions' appointment to become U.S. attorney general under President Donald Trump was confirmed Wednesday.

Strange has been Alabama's attorney general since 2011 and is a Republican like Sessions and Bentley. He announced last year that he planned to run for the Senate seat regardless of whether he got the interim appointment.

Strange will serve until an election is held to fill the seat for the remainder of Sessions' term. Bentley has said that election will be held next year.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME