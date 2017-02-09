politicsShakira: America Must Protect All Our People
Muslims perform Friday Prayer at JFK Airport
InnovationVirtual Reality Can Make Athletes More Successful
Runner in the park using smart watch
moviesFifty Shades Darker Review: Sequel Seeks a Sadist's Cuddlebunny Center
FIFTY SHADES DARKER
MexicoThe Long Journey to the Great Wall of Mexico
A Wall In Between
Politics

President Trump Criticism From An Unlikely Source

Zeke J Miller
4:27 PM UTC

President Trump was dealt a rebuke from an unfamiliar place—his Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch—who called Trump's attack on the "so-called judge" who halted the immigration executive order "disheartening." Trump's comments have drawn criticism from far and wide, but that won't stop him. On Thursday, he launched a Twitter assault on Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, to whom Gorsuch made the comments, and on Republican Sen. John McCain over his doubts about the success of the Yemen raid last month. The White House Wednesday argued that any questioning of the raid would be a "disservice" to the life of Ryan Owens, the SEAL who was killed in the action.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer knows Donald Trump. Both creatures of New York, they speak the same language, share friends and war stories. Now they're on opposite sides of the biggest fights in Washington. But Schumer is holding out hope he can drag Trump to the center, as he struggles to keep his warring party in line.

The CIA warns on the Muslim Brotherhood. Trump's space war. And Nordstrom's "attack" on the President.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

Inside Chuck Schumer’s Plan to Take on President Trump
TIME's Sam Frizell profiles the opposition leader

Read Chuck Schumer's Thoughts on Dealing With President Trump
The Q&A [TIME]

Trump Questions a Rule Obliging Financial Advisers to Put Clients' Interests First
The fiduciary rule under fire [TIME]

Silicon Valley Thinks Politics Is Broken. So It's Building Apps
TIME's Katy Steinmetz on the Valley's response to Trump

The Fistfight Behind the Rule That Silenced Elizabeth Warren
As Described in 1902 [TIME]

CIA Memo: Designating Muslim Brotherhood Could ‘Fuel Extremism’
An agency report warns the Trump administration risks driving Muslims into the arms of al Qaeda and ISIS [Politico]

Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Calls Trump's Tweets 'Disheartening'
Spokesman confirms his criticism of Trump [CNN]

Sound Off

"The life of Chief Ryan Owens was done in service to this country and we owe him and his family a great debt for the information that we received during that raid. I think any suggestion otherwise is a disservice to his courageous life and the actions that he took. Full stop." — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, rejecting any assertion that the Yemen raid wasn't a success

"You've never seen so much paper on a President’s desk. That's because we're negotiating lots of deals for our country, which will be tremendous." — President Trump on his desk

Bits and Bites

Elizabeth Warren Was Silenced for Criticizing a Senator. But the Senate Is Not Always So Civil [TIME]

White House Says Nordstrom Decision Was 'Direct Attack' on President Trump [TIME]

Carly Fiorina confirms it: she is considering challenging Sen. Tim Kaine [Washington Post]

Trump's space war [Politico]

Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange Appointed to Jeff Sessions' Senate Seat [Associated Press]

US-funded news channel in Russian offers Kremlin alternative [Associated Press]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME