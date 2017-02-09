Trump Criticism From An Unlikely Source

President Trump was dealt a rebuke from an unfamiliar place—his Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch—who called Trump's attack on the "so-called judge" who halted the immigration executive order "disheartening." Trump's comments have drawn criticism from far and wide, but that won't stop him. On Thursday, he launched a Twitter assault on Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, to whom Gorsuch made the comments, and on Republican Sen. John McCain over his doubts about the success of the Yemen raid last month. The White House Wednesday argued that any questioning of the raid would be a "disservice" to the life of Ryan Owens, the SEAL who was killed in the action.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer knows Donald Trump. Both creatures of New York, they speak the same language, share friends and war stories. Now they're on opposite sides of the biggest fights in Washington. But Schumer is holding out hope he can drag Trump to the center, as he struggles to keep his warring party in line.

The CIA warns on the Muslim Brotherhood. Trump's space war. And Nordstrom's "attack" on the President.

"The life of Chief Ryan Owens was done in service to this country and we owe him and his family a great debt for the information that we received during that raid. I think any suggestion otherwise is a disservice to his courageous life and the actions that he took. Full stop." — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, rejecting any assertion that the Yemen raid wasn't a success

"You've never seen so much paper on a President’s desk. That's because we're negotiating lots of deals for our country, which will be tremendous." — President Trump on his desk

Elizabeth Warren Was Silenced for Criticizing a Senator. But the Senate Is Not Always So Civil [TIME]

White House Says Nordstrom Decision Was 'Direct Attack' on President Trump [TIME]

Carly Fiorina confirms it: she is considering challenging Sen. Tim Kaine [Washington Post]

Trump's space war [Politico]

Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange Appointed to Jeff Sessions' Senate Seat [Associated Press]

US-funded news channel in Russian offers Kremlin alternative [Associated Press]