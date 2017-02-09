politicsThe 25th Amendment at 50 and What Happens if the President Can't Do His Job
LBJ Sworn In As President
CongressAlabama Attorney General Luther Strange Appointed to Jeff Sessions' Senate Seat
Luther Strange
KenyaKenyan Court Rules to Keep World's Largest Refugee Camp Open
An overview of the part of the eastern sector of the IFO-2 camp in the sprawling Dadaab refugee camp, north of the Kenyan capital Nairobi seen on April 28, 2015.
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Trump's Nordstrom Attack, Jeff Sessions' Swearing In and Aretha Franklin's Retirement
Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) (C) boards an elevator at the U.S. Capitol after the Senate confirmed him as the next U.S. Attorney General on Feb. 8, 2017.
Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos
Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos is locked in a van that is stopped in the street by protesters outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Phoenix on Feb. 8, 2017. Apparently fearing her deportation, activists blocked the gates surrounding the office near central Phoenix in what the Arizona Republic says was an effort to block several vans and a bus inside from leaving.  Rob Schumacher—The Arizona Republic/AP
Immigration

Protesters Arrested Trying to Block Deportation of Woman Who Lived in U.S. for Decades

Justin Worland
1:17 PM UTC

Police arrested seven people outside a Phoenix Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office Wednesday as officials tried to transport a longtime U.S. resident thought to be an undocumented immigrant, according to reports.

Guadalupe García de Rayos, who left Mexico more than 20 years ago and has not returned, showed up at the ICE office Wednesday for an annual review required since she was caught using a fake Social Security number in 2008, according to a New York Times report. In the past, officials released Rayos after questioning, but this year they arrested her and placed her in a van to transport her. It remains unclear whether they intended to deport her immediately or transfer her to a detention center.

Immigration Protest
A protester locked himself to the van carrying Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos that is stopped by protesters outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, in Phoenix on Feb. 8, 2017. Rob Schumacher—The Arizona Republic/AP  

The story prompted immediate outcry from family and others in the community who showed up outside the ICE office to protest, including a demonstrator who chained himself to a government van. The protests remained nonviolent, but police said they arrested people engaged in criminal conduct.

The arrests follow a tightening of immigration measures from President Donald Trump. An executive order signed by the new president calls for the deportation of undocumented immigrants who have been charged with a crime. It also gives the immigration officer latitude to deport someone who poses "a risk to public safety or national security."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME