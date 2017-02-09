VaticanPope Francis Slams President Trump’s Policies Without Naming Him: 'Build Bridges,' Not Walls
Pope Attends His Weekly General Audience
CongressRead Chuck Schumer's Thoughts on Dealing With President Trump
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of N.Y. departs the Senate chamber, as lawmakers gathered for a predawn vote to advance the nomination of Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos, Washington, D.C., Feb. 3, 2017.
moviesJohn Wick: Chapter 2: Keanu Reeves' Hitman Returns with Bone-crunching, Glorious Violence
John Wick 2
FranceFrance Reports Explosion at Nuclear Power Plant
Inside Electricity de France SA's Flamanville Nuclear Power Station
'John Wick' Japan Premiere
Keanu Reeves attends the 'John Wick' Japan Premiere at Differ Ariake Arena on September 30, 2015 in Tokyo, Japan.  Jun Sato/WireImage
movies

John Wick: Chapter 2 Finds Vengeance the Slow Way

Stephanie Zacharek

In John Wick: Chapter 2, Keanu Reeves' John Wick--whom we first met as the ruthless yet tender avenger in the surprise 2014 hit that bears his name--does more walking than driving. In the movie's dazzling opening sequence, he does take a car for a spin (and a crash and a bang). But Wick, the quintessential hit man longing for retirement, mostly gets around the old-fashioned way, as if willing himself to slow down.

Fat chance. Forced to take one last job, Wick treks to a drowsy, decadent catacomb nightclub in Rome, where he tangles with a sultry mob princess (Claudia Gerini) and her butt-kicking bodyguard (played, wonderfully, by Common). The film has style to burn, and oh! what violence--terrible, bone-crunching, glorious violence, beautifully orchestrated by director and ex--stunt man Chad Stahelski. There's also a dog, a handsome, stocky devil with fur somewhere between chocolate and smoke. He has little to do. Mostly he just walks. But when he does, he's muscular, elegant and thrilling, just like his human sidekick.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME