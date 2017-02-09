TerrorismThe Alleged Mastermind Behind the 9/11 Attacks Wrote President Obama a Letter
dapd-Serie 11. September 2001 - 10 Jahre danach: Was wurde aus den Drahtziehern von 9/11?
White HouseKellyanne Conway Boosts Ivanka Trump's Products on TV: ‘Go Buy Ivanka's Stuff’
kellyanne conway ivanka trump nordstrom
energyFinal Construction Begins on Dakota Access Pipeline
standing rock dakota access pipeline
politicsThe 25th Amendment at 50 and What Happens if the President Can't Do His Job
LBJ Sworn In As President
Women's March On Washington - March
Women's March On Washington on Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Jenny Anderson—FilmMagic/Getty Images
Books

Will Millennials Start Running for Office?

Sarah Begley
11:00 AM UTC
Ideas
Sarah Begley is a staff writer for TIME.

For years, most millennials have avoided running for public office. But contrary to popular stereotypes, it was not because the generation born between 1982 and 2002 didn't care about changing the world; it was because they cared too much — or so argues Shauna L. Shames, a Rutgers political-science professor who surveyed dozens of students at places like the Kennedy School of Government for her new book, Out of the Running.

Despite the election of President Obama, who drew heavy millennial support, most young people saw politics as all partisan infighting, no progress. As a result, they opted for careers in NGOs, community organizing or appointed office, where they felt they could get more done. But there are signs the tides are turning. Shames cites the rise of Bernie Sanders as proof millennials will "work within the political system when properly inspired." And if the recent anti-Trump protests are any indication, that inspiration may be coming in spades.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME