AustraliaU.S. Officials Have Stopped Vetting Refugees Under a Deal With Australia Scorned by Trump as 'Dumb'
An asylum seeker's phone displays a screenshot, which does not show an interview date as part of his progress for upcoming appointments in the U.S. resettlement assessment process, from inside the Australian-run detention centre in Nauru
Google DoodleA New Google Doodle Celebrates Feminist Trailblazer Aletta Jacobs
myanmarThe Death Toll in the Crackdown on Myanmar's Rohingya People Could Be Far Higher Than Estimated
Rohingya Flee Into Bangladesh As Crisis Deepens
Food &amp; DrinkThis Kiwifruit Isn't From New Zealand at All. It's Chinese, and This Is How It Got Hijacked
Kiwi fruit
carmen-mirandas-108th-birthday-6367640367923200-2-hp2x-2
Google Doodle to mark what would have been the 108th birthday of Carmen Miranda, designed by Sophie Diao
Google Doodle

A New Google Doodle Commemorates Samba Star Carmen Miranda

Joseph Hincks
6:30 AM UTC

Decked in a "fruit hat" inspired by the baianas—the Afro-Brazilian fruit vendors she grew up around—singer, dancer, and actor, Carmen Miranda wowed first Brazilian and then international audiences. And through her dazzling performances, samba sashayed onto the world stage.

On Thursday, Google marked what would have been the performer's 108th birthday with a tropical-colored Doodle of Miranda wearing her signature hat.

Born in Portugal, Miranda got her big break after a performance at Brazil's National Institute of Music; her subsequent first album was released in 1929 to national acclaim. By the time she moved to the U.S. a decade later Miranda was a global draw and in 1941 she became the first Latin American artist invited to leave her hand prints in the cement by Hollywood's famous Garuman's Chinese Theater.

Thursday's Doodle, designed by Sophie Diao, appears in countries in Asia, Europe and Latin America touched by Miranda's music.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME