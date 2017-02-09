Google Doodle to mark what would have been the 108th birthday of Carmen Miranda, designed by Sophie Diao

Decked in a "fruit hat" inspired by the baianas— the Afro-Brazilian fruit vendors she grew up around—singer, dancer, and actor, Carmen Miranda wowed first Brazilian and then international audiences. And through her dazzling performances, samba sashayed onto the world stage.

On Thursday, Google marked what would have been the performer's 108th birthday with a tropical-colored Doodle of Miranda wearing her signature hat.

Born in Portugal, Miranda got her big break after a performance at Brazil's National Institute of Music; her subsequent first album was released in 1929 to national acclaim. By the time she moved to the U.S. a decade later Miranda was a global draw and in 1941 she became the first Latin American artist invited to leave her hand prints in the cement by Hollywood's famous Garuman's Chinese Theater.

Thursday's Doodle, designed by Sophie Diao, appears in countries in Asia, Europe and Latin America touched by Miranda's music.