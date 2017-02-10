moviesThe 25 Sexiest Movies of All Time
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands as he arrives at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, U.S., Feb. 2, 2017.Carlos Barria—Reuters
Travel Ban, DeVos and Nordstrom: The Biggest Moments of Trump's Third Week

Ryan Teague Beckwith
7:36 PM UTC

President Trump's third week in office kept up the frenetic pace of his first two weeks.

Late on Friday, a federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the travel ban on people coming from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Trump lashed out at the ruling Saturday morning, tweeting that it would cause "big trouble" for the nation's security and referring to the "so-called judge." A three-judge panel later upheld the restraining order, leading to more criticism from Trump. While federal judges stayed silent, Trump's own Supreme Court pick said the attacks were demoralizing.

On Sunday, Trump faced indirect criticism from an unlikely source: Super Bowl ads. Six members of the winning New England Patriots said they would not make the customary trip to the White House.

Meantime, protesters started to turn up the heat at congressional town hall meetings over repeal of the Affordable Care Act, something Trump had once promised to do soon after taking office but which he now says may take until 2018.

Trump spoke to the troops for the first time as commander-in-chief, using the occasion to argue that the media "doesn't want to report" on terrorist attacks. The White House later provided a list of attacks, which many news outlets debunked as including attacks they covered.

Trump's pick for Education Secretary, billionaire philanthropist Betsy DeVos, faced a tough confirmation vote as two Republican Senators defected, forcing Vice President Mike Pence to break the tie, though the episode mostly served as a reminder of how little power Democrats have right now.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a potential Democratic challenger in 2020, gained national attention when she ran afoul of a Senate rule while criticizing Trump's pick for attorney general, fellow Sen. Jeff Sessions.

The Pentagon looked into renting space in Trump Tower. Trump criticized Nordstrom for dropping his daughter's clothing line, while advisor Kellyanne Conway drew ethics concerns for promoting the brand in an interview in the White House. And Trump finally came around to honoring the "One China" policy.

