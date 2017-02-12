Here Are the 2017 Grammy Winners

The 59th annual Grammy Awards are here, with Beyoncé on top with nominations in nine categories, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Following closely are Adele, Rihanna, Drake and Chance the Rapper, each with multiple nominations across the categories.
Beyoncé is rumored to perform during the ceremony, hosted by James Corden Sunday on CBS. Check out the list of winners below, updated as announced:
Record of the Year
'Hello' - Adele
'Formation' - Beyoncé
'7 Years' - Lukas Graham
'Work' - Rihanna featuring Drake
'Stressed Out' - Twenty One Pilots
Album of the Year
25 - Adele
Lemonade - Beyoncé
Views - Drake
Purpose - Justin Bieber
A Sailor's Guide to Earth - Sturgill Simpson
Song of the Year
'Formation' - Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)
'Hello' - Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
'I Took a Pill in Ibiza' - Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)
'7 Years' - Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)
'Love Yourself' - Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)
Best New Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson.Paak
The Chainsmokers
Best Rap Album
Coloring Book, Chance the Rapper
And the Anonymous Nobody, De La Soul
Major Key, DJ Khaled
Views, Drake
Blank Face LP, Schoolboy Q
The Life of Pablo, Kanye West
Best Pop Solo Performance
'Hello' - Adele
'Hold Up' - Beyoncé
'Love Yourself' - Justin Bieber
'Piece By Piece' (Idol Version) - Kelly Clarkson
'Dangerous Woman' - Ariana Grande
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
'Closer' - The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey
'7 Years' - Lukas Graham
'Work' - Rihanna Featuring Drake
'Cheap Thrills' - Sia Featuring Sean Paul
'Stressed Out' - Twenty One Pilots
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Cinema - Andrea Bocelli
Fallen Angels - Bob Dylan
Stages Live - Josh Groban
Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin - Willie Nelson
Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway - Barbra Streisand
Best Alternative Music Album
A Million - Bon Iver
Blackstar - David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project - PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression - Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool - Radiohead
Best Rap Performance
'No Problem' - Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
'Panda' - Desiigner
'Pop Style' - Drake Featuring The Throne
'All The Way Up' - Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
'That Part' - ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West
Best Rap Song
"All The Way Up," Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana and Infrared
"Famous," Kanye West featuring Rihanna
"Hotline Bling," Drake
"No Problem," Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz
"Ultralight Beam," Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Krirk Franklin and The-Dream
Best Rap/Sung Performance
"Freedom," Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Hotline Bling," Drake
"Broccoli," D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty
"Ultralight Beam," Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Krirk Franklin and The-Dream
"Famous," Kanye West featuring Rihanna
Best Music Video
"Formation," Beyoncé
"River," Leon Bridges
"Up&Up," Coldplay
"Gosh," Jamie xx
"Upside Down & Inside Out," OK Go
Best Country Album
Big Day in a Small Town, Brandy Clark
Full Circle, Loretta Lynn
Hero, Maren Morris
A Sailor's Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson
Ripcord, Keith Urban
Best Country Solo Performance
"Love Can Go To Hell," Brandy Clark
"Vice, Miranda," Lambert
"My Church," Maren Morris
"Church Bells," Carrie Underwood
"Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban
Best Country/Duo Group Performance
"Different For Girls," Dierks Bentley
"Summer," Brothers Osborne
"Setting The World On Fire," Kenny Chesney & P!nk
"Jolene," Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton
"Think of You," Chris Young
Best Country Song
"Blue Ain't Your Color," Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey and Steven Lee Olsen (Keith Urban)
"Die A Happy Man," Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett and Joe Spargur (Thomas Rhett)
"Humble And Kind," Lorie McKenna (Tim McGraw)
"My Church," busbee and Maren Morris
"Vice," Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne
Best Pop Vocal Album
25, Adele
Purpose, Justin Bieber
This Is Acting, Sia
Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande
Confident, Demi Lovato
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Skin, Flume
Electronica 1: The Time Machine, Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch, Tycho
Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future, Underworld
Louie Vega Starring... XXVII, Louie Vega
Best Dance Recording
Tearing Me Up, Bob Moses
Don't Let Me Down, The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
Never Be Like You, Flume featuring Kai
Rinse & Repeat, Riton featuring Kah-Lo
Drinkee, Sofi Tukker
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lemonade, Beyoncé
Ology, Gallant
We Are King, KING
Malibu, Anderson .Paak
Anti, Rihanna
Best Musical Theater Album
Bright Star, Original Broadway Cast
Fiddler on the Roof, 2016 Broadway Cast
Kinky Boots, Original West End Cast
Waitress, Original Broadway Cast
The Color Purple, 2015 Broadway Cast
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Human Nature, Herb Alpert
When You Wish Upon A Star, Bill Frisell
Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY, Steve Gadd Band
Unspoken, Chuck Loeb
Culcha Vulcha, Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance
'Joe (Live From Austin City Limits),' Alabama Shakes
'Don't Hurt Yourself,' Beyoncé
'Blackstar,' David Bowie
'The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan),' Disturbed
'Heathens,' Twenty One Pilots
Best Metal Performance
'Shock Me,' Baroness
'Silvera,' Gojira
'Rotting In Vain,' Korn
'Dystopia,' Megadeth
'The Price Is Wrong,' Periphery
Best Rock Song
"Blackstar," David Bowie
"Burn The Witch," Radiohead
"Hardwired," James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich (Metallica)
"Heathens," Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots)
"My Name Is Human," Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens (Highly Suspect)
Best Rock Album
California, Blink-182
Tell Me I'm Pretty, Cage the Elephant
Magma, Gojira
Death Of A Bachelor, Panic! At The Disco
Weezer, Weezer
Best R&B Album
In My Mind, BJ The Chicago Kid
Lalah Hathaway Live, Lalah Hathaway
Velvet Portraits, Terrace Martin
Healing Season, Mint Condition
Smoove Jones, Mýa
Best R&B Song
"Come And See Me," PARTYNEXTDOOR featuring Drake
"Exchange," Bryson Tiller
"Kill It Better," Rihanna
"Lake By The Ocean," Maxwell
"Luv," Tory Lanez
Best R&B Performance
"Turnin' Me Up," BJ The Chicago Kid
"Permission," Ro James
"I Do," Musiq Soulchild
"Needed Me," Rihanna
"Cranes In The Sky," Solange
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Amy, Various Artists
Miles Ahead, Miles Davis and Various Artists
Straight Outta Compton, Various Artists
Suicide Squad (Collector's Edition), Various Artists
Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1, Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Bridge of Spies, Thomas Newman
Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight, Ennio Morricone
The Revenant, Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto
Star Wars: The Force Awakens, John Williams
Stranger Things Volume 1, Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein
Stranger Things Volume 2, Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein
Best Song Written for Visual Media
"Can't Stop The Feeling," Max Martin, Shellback and Justin Timberlake
"Heathens," Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots)
"Just Like Fire," Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk, and Shellback
"Purple Lamborghini," Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore and William Roberts (Skrillex and Rick Ross)
"Try Everything," Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler and Tor Erik Hermansen (Shakira)
"The Veil," Peter Gabriel
Best Music Film
I'll Sleep When I'm Dead, Steve Akoi
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years, The Beatles
Lemonade, Beyoncé
The Music of Strangers, Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble
American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry, Various Artists
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed