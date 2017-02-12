Here Are the 2017 Grammy Winners

The 59th annual Grammy Awards are here, with Beyoncé on top with nominations in nine categories, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Following closely are Adele, Rihanna, Drake and Chance the Rapper, each with multiple nominations across the categories.

Beyoncé is rumored to perform during the ceremony, hosted by James Corden Sunday on CBS . Check out the list of winners below, updated as announced:

Record of the Year

'Hello' - Adele

'Formation' - Beyoncé

'7 Years' - Lukas Graham

'Work' - Rihanna featuring Drake

'Stressed Out' - Twenty One Pilots

Album of the Year

25 - Adele

Lemonade - Beyoncé

Views - Drake

Purpose - Justin Bieber

A Sailor's Guide to Earth - Sturgill Simpson

Song of the Year

'Formation' - Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

'Hello' - Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

'I Took a Pill in Ibiza' - Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

'7 Years' - Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

'Love Yourself' - Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

Best New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson.Paak

The Chainsmokers

Best Rap Album

Coloring Book , Chance the Rapper

And the Anonymous Nobody , De La Soul

Major Key , DJ Khaled

Views , Drake

Blank Face LP, Schoolboy Q

The Life of Pablo , Kanye West

Best Pop Solo Performance

'Hello' - Adele

'Hold Up' - Beyoncé

'Love Yourself' - Justin Bieber

'Piece By Piece' (Idol Version) - Kelly Clarkson

'Dangerous Woman' - Ariana Grande

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

'Closer' - The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey

'7 Years' - Lukas Graham

'Work' - Rihanna Featuring Drake

'Cheap Thrills' - Sia Featuring Sean Paul

'Stressed Out' - Twenty One Pilots

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Cinema - Andrea Bocelli

Fallen Angels - Bob Dylan

Stages Live - Josh Groban

Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin - Willie Nelson

Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway - Barbra Streisand

Best Alternative Music Album

A Million - Bon Iver

Blackstar - David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project - PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression - Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool - Radiohead

Best Rap Performance

'No Problem' - Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

'Panda' - Desiigner

'Pop Style' - Drake Featuring The Throne

'All The Way Up' - Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

'That Part' - ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Best Rap Song

"All The Way Up," Fat Joe and Remy Ma featuring French Montana and Infrared

"Famous," Kanye West featuring Rihanna

"Hotline Bling," Drake

"No Problem," Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz

"Ultralight Beam," Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Krirk Franklin and The-Dream

Best Rap/Sung Performance

"Freedom," Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Hotline Bling," Drake

"Broccoli," D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty

"Ultralight Beam," Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Krirk Franklin and The-Dream

"Famous," Kanye West featuring Rihanna

Best Music Video

"Formation," Beyoncé

"River," Leon Bridges

"Up&Up," Coldplay

"Gosh," Jamie xx

"Upside Down & Inside Out," OK Go

Best Country Album

Big Day in a Small Town , Brandy Clark

Full Circle , Loretta Lynn

Hero , Maren Morris

A Sailor's Guide to Earth , Sturgill Simpson

Ripcord , Keith Urban

Best Country Solo Performance

"Love Can Go To Hell," Brandy Clark

"Vice, Miranda," Lambert

"My Church," Maren Morris

"Church Bells," Carrie Underwood

"Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban

Best Country/Duo Group Performance

"Different For Girls," Dierks Bentley

"Summer," Brothers Osborne

"Setting The World On Fire," Kenny Chesney & P!nk

"Jolene," Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton

"Think of You," Chris Young

Best Country Song

"Blue Ain't Your Color," Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey and Steven Lee Olsen (Keith Urban)

"Die A Happy Man," Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett and Joe Spargur (Thomas Rhett)

"Humble And Kind," Lorie McKenna (Tim McGraw)

"My Church," busbee and Maren Morris

"Vice," Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne

Best Pop Vocal Album

25 , Adele

Purpose , Justin Bieber

This Is Acting , Sia

Dangerous Woman , Ariana Grande

Confident , Demi Lovato

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Skin , Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine , Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch , Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future , Underworld

Louie Vega Starring... XXVII , Louie Vega

Best Dance Recording

Tearing Me Up , Bob Moses

Don't Let Me Down , The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

Never Be Like You , Flume featuring Kai

Rinse & Repeat , Riton featuring Kah-Lo

Drinkee , Sofi Tukker

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lemonade, Beyoncé

Ology, Gallant

We Are King, KING

Malibu, Anderson .Paak

Anti, Rihanna

Best Musical Theater Album

Bright Star , Original Broadway Cast

Fiddler on the Roof, 2016 Broadway Cast

Kinky Boots , Original West End Cast

Waitress , Original Broadway Cast

The Color Purple , 2015 Broadway Cast

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Human Nature , Herb Alpert

When You Wish Upon A Star , Bill Frisell

Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY , Steve Gadd Band

Unspoken , Chuck Loeb

Culcha Vulcha , Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

'Joe (Live From Austin City Limits),' Alabama Shakes

'Don't Hurt Yourself,' Beyoncé

'Blackstar,' David Bowie

'The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan),' Disturbed

'Heathens,' Twenty One Pilots

Best Metal Performance

'Shock Me,' Baroness

'Silvera,' Gojira

'Rotting In Vain,' Korn

'Dystopia,' Megadeth

'The Price Is Wrong,' Periphery

Best Rock Song

"Blackstar," David Bowie

"Burn The Witch," Radiohead

"Hardwired," James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich (Metallica)

"Heathens," Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots)

"My Name Is Human," Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens (Highly Suspect)

Best Rock Album

California , Blink-182

Tell Me I'm Pretty , Cage the Elephant

Magma , Gojira

Death Of A Bachelor , Panic! At The Disco

Weezer , Weezer

Best R&B Album

In My Mind , BJ The Chicago Kid

Lalah Hathaway Live , Lalah Hathaway

Velvet Portraits , Terrace Martin

Healing Season , Mint Condition

Smoove Jones , Mýa

Best R&B Song

"Come And See Me," PARTYNEXTDOOR featuring Drake

"Exchange," Bryson Tiller

"Kill It Better," Rihanna

"Lake By The Ocean," Maxwell

"Luv," Tory Lanez

Best R&B Performance

"Turnin' Me Up," BJ The Chicago Kid

"Permission," Ro James

"I Do," Musiq Soulchild

"Needed Me," Rihanna

"Cranes In The Sky," Solange

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Amy , Various Artists

Miles Ahead , Miles Davis and Various Artists

Straight Outta Compton , Various Artists

Suicide Squad (Collector's Edition) , Various Artists

Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1 , Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Bridge of Spies , Thomas Newman

Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight , Ennio Morricone

The Revenant , Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto

Star Wars: The Force Awakens , John Williams

Stranger Things Volume 1 , Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

Stranger Things Volume 2 , Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"Can't Stop The Feeling," Max Martin, Shellback and Justin Timberlake

"Heathens," Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots)

"Just Like Fire," Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk, and Shellback

"Purple Lamborghini," Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore and William Roberts (Skrillex and Rick Ross)

"Try Everything," Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler and Tor Erik Hermansen (Shakira)

"The Veil," Peter Gabriel

Best Music Film

I'll Sleep When I'm Dead , Steve Akoi

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years , The Beatles

Lemonade , Beyoncé

The Music of Strangers , Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble

American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry , Various Artists

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed