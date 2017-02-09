Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) (C) boards an elevator at the U.S. Capitol after the Senate confirmed him as the next U.S. Attorney General on Feb. 8, 2017.

Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) (C) boards an elevator at the U.S. Capitol after the Senate confirmed him as the next U.S. Attorney General on Feb. 8, 2017. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

The Morning Brief: Trump's Nordstrom Attack, Jeff Sessions' Swearing In and Aretha Franklin's Retirement

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Jeff Sessions becomes Attorney General

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Sen. Jeff Sessions to be the next attorney general after Democrats in the legislative body lost a fierce fight to derail his approval. Sessions will be sworn in today. Next up, the Senate will deliberate on President Donald Trump's pick for health secretary, Rep. Tom Price.

Democrats unite behind silenced Elizabeth Warren

After Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was muted on the Senate floor for quoting Coretta Scott King, her Democratic colleagues banded together to finish reading King’s words. Among them was Sen. Bernie Sanders, who called the Republicans’ censor of Warren “incomprehensible.”

White House defends Trump's Nordstrom tweet

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer backed Trump’s decision to criticize Nordstrom on Twitter after the department store dropped his daughter Ivanka’s clothing line earlier this week. Spicer called the company’s move a “direct attack” on Trump’s policies and his daughter’s name. Here are the stores still selling her products.

Aretha Franklin says she’s retiring from performing

Legendary singer Aretha Franklin said she plans to release one final album later this year before leaving the spotlight. “I must tell you, I am retiring this year,” she told a local reporter in Detroit. “I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from and where it is now.”

Also:

There was an explosion inside a nuclear power plant in France, but there were no reported injuries , authorities said.

Romania’s government survived a vote of no confidence after massive anti-corruption protests.

Sen. Ted Cruz confused a woman with multiple sclerosis after he congratulated her on her "struggles dealing with it.”

Beyoncé is being sued for $20 million for allegedly sampling Formation lyrics.

Broadcast journalist Charlie Rose said he is undergoing heart surgery today.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a new job at Trump’s alma mater , the University of Pennsylvania .

Netflix has announced 2017 premiere dates for a dozen original shows, including House of Cards .

Domino's is launching a new wedding registry for pizza packages .

