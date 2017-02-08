House of Commons Gives Final Approval for Authorizing Brexit

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, is seen behind a statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square on February 8, 2017 in London, England.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, is seen behind a statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square on February 8, 2017 in London, England. Chris J Ratcliffe—Getty Images

(LONDON) — Britain's House of Commons has given final approval to a bill authorizing the government to start exit talks with the European Union, despite fears by opposition lawmakers that the U.K. is setting out on Brexit path with a sketchy roadmap.

Wednesday's 494-122 vote is another step on the road to the EU exit door. The bill now goes to the House of Lords, which has the power to delay — but not derail — the legislation.

The vote comes after three days of debate in which pro-EU lawmakers tried to pass amendments guaranteeing Parliament a bigger role in the divorce process and setting boundaries on the government's negotiating stance with the 27 other EU nations.

The government wants to pass the bill through Parliament by early March and trigger the two-year EU divorce process by March 31.