2
AUTHOR A WITNESS
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, is seen behind a statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square on February 8, 2017 in London, England.
EMMETT TILL
Total Meltdown Donald Trump Time Magazine Cover
The Oct. 24, 2016, issue of TIME Illustration by Edel Rodriguez for TIME

TIME's 'Total Meltdown' Cover Recognized as ASME Cover of the Year

TIME Staff
9:35 PM UTC

TIME has won the American Society of Magazine Editors Cover of the Year award for its Oct. 24, 2016, cover, an illustration created by artist Edel Rodriguez. TIME Editor-in-Chief Nancy Gibbs delivered the following remarks at the American Magazine Media Conference in New York Wednesday:

The word magazine shares a root with the medieval French word for a warehouse, a treasury, or a place to store ammunition.

It suggests a container for that which is useful, valuable, sometimes dangerous.

This is where we all live now, and why magazines matter more than ever.

Last summer when candidate Trump was in a battle with everyone from a gold star family to leaders within his own party, I asked TIME Creative Director D.W. Pine to help us find the image to capture this moment which he produced with artist Edel Rodriguez, to capture this moment of meltdown, which we returned to again in the fall after the release of the "Access Hollywood" tapes.

In the end, that which melted returned to form, and won the day, and it is the story of a lifetime.

It is unfolding hour by hour, week by week, tweet by tweet; he has come after us, he has come after us all, he has come after the very principles of truth and accountability, and we intend to cover, and uncover, and capture all of this, to speak to everyone, to listen to everyone, because what we do is useful, and valuable, and sometimes dangerous.

Donald Trump Inauguration Time Magazine Cover
Photograph by Alex Wong—Getty Images
Donald Trump Inauguration Time Magazine Cover
2016: Donald Trump person of the year
Donald Trump President-elect Election Time Magazine Cover
The End Is Near Trump Clinton Time Magazine Cover
Total Meltdown Donald Trump Time Magazine Cover
TIME, 2016
TIME, 2016
TIME, 2016
TIME, 2016
TIME, 2015
TIME, 1989
