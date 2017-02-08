Donald TrumpWhite House Says Nordstrom Decision Was 'Direct Attack' on President Trump
California

San Francisco College Students Will Soon Be Able to Take a Class on Recreational Marijuana

Mahita Gajanan
6:52 PM UTC

Now that recreational marijuana is legal in San Francisco, college students will have a chance to learn all about the budding industry.

The City College of San Francisco announced that it would offer marijuana-focused curriculum starting January 2018. "Obviously, with the potential growth of this industry being substantial, particularly in California, we want to offer access to this growing industry," City College spokesman Jeff Hamilton told the San Francisco Examiner last month.

The college is working with Oaksterdam University, a school that trains students to work in the cannabis industry, and the labor union United Food and Commercial Workers to develop the program.

