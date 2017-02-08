Black History MonthBlack History Month Reveals the White Lies of America
AUTHOR A WITNESS
United KingdomHouse of Commons Gives Final Approval for Authorizing Brexit
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, is seen behind a statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square on February 8, 2017 in London, England.
CrimeEmmett Till's Family Seeks New Investigation Into Lynching
EMMETT TILL
Diet/NutritionThat Veggie Burger Builds Muscle as Well as Meat
Spices, nuts, seeds, grains and pulses.
2
Chef's Table Netflix
Television

Netflix Just Announced Premiere Dates for 12 Original Shows

Mahita Gajanan
Updated: 9:28 PM UTC | Originally published: 9:00 PM UTC

Netflix announced premiere dates for its original shows in 2017, which includes new seasons of Orange Is The New Black and House of Cards.

The streaming service, which hit record numbers last quarter with its biggest quarterly subscriber gains ever, has upped the amount of original programming this year. More than a dozen shows will return or debut on Netflix in 2017, joining an expanding slate of original movies and standup specials coming to the popular streaming service.

Check out the list below for the new dates, plus a few previously announced premiere dates for shows like House of Cards and Marvel's Iron Fist.

Project MC2 (February 14)

Chef's Table (February 17)

Buddy Thunderstruck (March 10)

Marvel's Iron Fist (March 17)

Love (March 10)

Julie's Greenroom (March 17)

Grace and Frankie (March 24)

Bill Nye Saves The World (April 21)

Girlboss (April 21)

Casting JonBenet (April 28)

Dear White People (April 28)

Anne (May 12)

House of Cards (May 30)

Orange Is The New Black (June 9)

Netflix said The OA was renewed for a second season. A release date has not yet been announced.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME