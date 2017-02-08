WESTWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 07: Singer Katy Perry arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of 'Office Christmas Party' at Regency Village Theatre on December 7, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

When Katy Perry activates her fan base, a frenzy ensues. This week she began teasing followers with a freshly blonde look and strategic tweets hyping up brand-new music (and a Grammys performance this weekend). And on Wednesday morning, the anticipation reached fever pitch when she released a map showing the locations of a few dozen disco balls scattered around the world in spots like Brooklyn's McCarran Park, London's Leicester Square, and outside Paris's Moulin Rouge—with each glittery silver orb capable of playing her new song, "Chained to the Rhythm," for lucky seekers. (And yes, each ball is also chained in place.)

So the hunt began.

https://twitter.com/skoglyrihanna/status/829353272964161536

Omg we're listening to it in Leicester Square now @katyperry - it's an absolute bop 😍 #ChainedToTheRhythm pic.twitter.com/tuoMhAC0TX - Capital (@CapitalOfficial) February 8, 2017

Of course, there are only so many disco balls to go around. Some were left to their own devices to find the new song before it hits airwaves officially on Friday.

https://twitter.com/kewhudson/status/829355445034819584

Looks like disco balls are coming back—in a big way.

https://twitter.com/romaneperry/status/829353275292008448

