MusicKaty Perry Started a Scavenger Hunt for Disco Balls Around the World
Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' "Office Christmas Party"
Late Night TelevisionWatch John Oliver Discuss Immigration With Stephen Colbert: 'Having a Green Card Used to Be Enough'
VotingSilicon Valley Thinks Politics Is Broken. So It's Building Apps
smartphone
Heart DiseaseWhat It's Like to Have a Heart Attack in Your 20s or 30s
Science of a Broken Heart: How Loss Takes a Toll
Entertainment

Watch Jimmy Fallon Out-Do Blake Griffin and Ice Cube at Basketball

Cady Lang
6:27 PM UTC

Jimmy Fallon showed off some serious game when he challenged NBA star Blake Griffin and rapper Ice Cube to a game of Random Object Shootout, which is exactly what it sounds like — shooting random objects into a basketball hoop.

Sounds easy enough, but the objects that they had to use in lieu of an actual basketball proved to be a little tricky: three mini balls glued together, cheesecake, antique clocks from Fallon's grandmother, and a vase full of roses.

While Griffin sank the cheesecake no problem, Fallon turned out to be the big winner of the night, successfully shooting the mini balls and the vase of roses into the hoop.

Watch the full video above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME