Jimmy Fallon showed off some serious game when he challenged NBA star Blake Griffin and rapper Ice Cube to a game of Random Object Shootout, which is exactly what it sounds like — shooting random objects into a basketball hoop.

Sounds easy enough, but the objects that they had to use in lieu of an actual basketball proved to be a little tricky: three mini balls glued together, cheesecake, antique clocks from Fallon's grandmother, and a vase full of roses.

While Griffin sank the cheesecake no problem, Fallon turned out to be the big winner of the night, successfully shooting the mini balls and the vase of roses into the hoop.

