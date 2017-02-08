moviesGigi Gorgeous On Her Documentary: 'It's a Raw Look Into My Life'
People demonstrate and protest in front of the government headquarters in Victory Square in central Bucharest on February 7, 2017 in Bucharest, Romania.
Romania

Romania's Government Survives Vote of No Confidence Amid Protests

Associated Press
2:13 PM UTC

(BUCHAREST, Romania) — Romania's center-left government has survived a parliamentary vote of no confidence after mass protests.

Ioana Bran, the parliamentary secretary said 161 lawmakers voted in support of the motion, short of the 232 votes needed for it to pass.

"We can say that the necessary majority has not been met, according to the constitution, for the vote to pass," Bran said.

Hundreds of thousands of people protested against the government after it passed an emergency ordinance last week to decriminalize some official corruption.

The government eventually scrapped the ordinance and the bill will now be debated and approved by the parliament.

