Gigi Hadid Is Now a Barbie Doll

There’s a new Malibu Barbie in town!

Gigi Hadid debuted her new Mattel lookalike on Instagram and Twitter Tuesday, just one day before she presents her second Tommy X Gigi capsule collection to kick offNew York Fashion Week.

“Can’t believe that’s me !!!!!!! Thank you for this honor #Mattel @tommyhilfiger can’t wait to have #BARBIE join us at the #TOMMYxGIGI show tomorrow!” Hadid, 21, captioned photos of the doll in her likeness.

She and sister Bella Hadid previously got the Barbie treatment in December, after fans commemorated the siblings’ Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show bookings with dolls that wore tiny, exact replicas of their lingerie looks.

Gigi is the latest celebrity to receive their own Barbie as part of Mattel’s “Shero” series.Ashley Graham unveiled her one-of-a-kind doll — that was made to her measurements — in November, joining leading ladies such as Zendaya, Kristin Chenoweth, Gabby Douglas, Emmy Rossum, Trisha Yearwood, Misty Copeland and Ava DuVernay.

As for Wednesday’s Tommy X Gigi show, Bella will be cheering on her older sister. “So excited to see my sister @gigihadid ‘s new @tommyxgigi collection tomorrow in LA!!!!! So proud!!!! Tommy Land with my joaney @joansmalls,” the ex-girlfriend of The Weeknd shared on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on People.com