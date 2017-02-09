See Pictures of Chuck Schumer Over the Years

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is now perhaps the most powerful Democrat in the country, and he has taken over an outsized role leading Senate Democrats in opposition to President Donald Trump.

An ambitious, lifelong politician who grew up in a middle-class neighborhood in Brooklyn, Schumer has been at the center of many of the biggest debates over gun control, immigration reform, and law enforcement in the last thirty years.

He was elected to the New York State Assembly at age 23, to Congress at age 29, and rose through the ranks in the Senate. His candidate and ally, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, lost in November, and Schumer is under pressure to both rally his defeated party and deal with Trump.

"If Hillary won and I was majority leader, I'd have more fun, and I'd get more good things done, which is why I'm here," Schumer said in his interview with TIME for this week's cover story . "But with Trump as President and me as minority leader, that job is far more important."