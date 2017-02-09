See Pictures of Chuck Schumer Over the Years

CourtsThe Tricky Politics of Neil Gorsuch and President Trump's Insults to Judges
U.S. President Donald Trump Announces Pick For Supreme Court
Middle East4 People Wounded After Palestinian Opens Fire at Israeli Market
SenateElizabeth Warren Tells Trevor Noah Why She Wouldn't Stop Reading Coretta Scott King's Letter
elizabeth warren trevor noah daily show silenced coretta scott king
Late Night TelevisionJimmy Fallon Finally Comments on His Infamous Donald Trump Interview
'Late Night' host Seth Meyers during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 8, 2017
Charles “Chuck” Ellis Schumer (center), with his mother Selma and sister Fran, in Brooklyn, N.Y., 1960.
VIEW GALLERY | 17 PHOTOS
Charles “Chuck” Ellis Schumer (center), with his mother Selma and sister Fran, in Brooklyn, N.Y., 1960.Courtesy of Senator Schumer’s office
Charles “Chuck” Ellis Schumer (center), with his mother Selma and sister Fran, in Brooklyn, N.Y., 1960.
Charles Schumer Senior Year 1967, James Madison High School, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Schumer's undergrad graduation, with his father Abe, mother Selma, brother Robert and sister Fran, at Harvard College, Cambridge, Mass., 1971.
Assemblyman Schumer as the chairman of the Assembly's Committee on Legislative Oversight and Investigation as he monitors the schedule of the buses, April 16, 1979.
Rep. Charles E. Schumer at House Budget Committee mark up, 1985.
Schumer, stands behind Jim Brady, who was shot in the head during John Hinckley's assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan, during a news conference outside the the U.S. Capitol supporting the assault weapons ban, March, 22, 1996.
Senator-elect Charles Schumer (C) is surrounded by his wife Iris (2nd from R) and daughters Jessica (L) and Alison (R) after he defeated incumbent Republican Senator Alphonse D'Amato in the New York senatorial race in New York, Nov.3, 1998.
Sen. Schumer speaks as Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, Mayor Giuliani and members of a congressional delegation look on during a visit to the scene of devastation where the World Trade Center's twin towers stood, New York, Sept. 20, 2001.
Sen. Schumer works on his blackberry from his house on Capitol Hill after a suspicious substance was discovered in a Senate office building, Washington, D.C., Feb. 3, 2004.
Senator-elect Jon Tester (D-MT) (L) speaks with Senator-elect Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) (2nd-L) as Democratic Leader Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) (hands clasped) speaks with Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) (3rd-L) and incoming freshmen Senators in Reid's office with (R-L) Sen. Jim Webb (D-VA), Senator-elect Bob Casey (D-PA), and Bernard Sanders (D-VT), in Washington, D.C., Nov 13, 2006.
Sen. Charles Schumer talks with Sen. John Kerry (D-MA) during the full Senate Finance Committee markup of "The America's Health Future Act"in Washington, D.C., Sept. 29, 2009.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, right, and Sen. Schumer. exit the subway system after riding the train to City Hall in New York, April 9, 2015. De Blasio and Schumer took the trip as part of National Stand Up for Transportation Day, designed to call attention to the need for a long-term, sustainable and reliable federal transportation funding bill.
Comedian Amy Schumer (L) and her cousin Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speak at a press conference calling for tighter gun laws in an effort to stop mass shootings and gun violence in New York City, Aug. 3, 2015.
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) greets President Donald Trump on West Front of the U.S. Capitol on the day of the inauguration ceremony of Donald J. Trump, in Washington, D.C. Jan. 20, 2017.
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of N.Y, as he is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family while he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law, Jan. 20, 2017.
Schumer joins demonstrators marching up Fifth Avenue in New York during a women's march being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation, Jan. 21, 2017.
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of N.Y. departs the Senate chamber, as lawmakers gathered for a predawn vote to advance the nomination of Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos, Washington, D.C., Feb. 3, 2017.
Charles “Chuck” Ellis Schumer (center), with his mother Selma and sister Fran, in Brooklyn, N.Y., 1960.
... VIEW MORE
1 of 17
democrats

See Pictures of Chuck Schumer Over the Years

Sam Frizell
4:17 PM UTC

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is now perhaps the most powerful Democrat in the country, and he has taken over an outsized role leading Senate Democrats in opposition to President Donald Trump.

An ambitious, lifelong politician who grew up in a middle-class neighborhood in Brooklyn, Schumer has been at the center of many of the biggest debates over gun control, immigration reform, and law enforcement in the last thirty years.

He was elected to the New York State Assembly at age 23, to Congress at age 29, and rose through the ranks in the Senate. His candidate and ally, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, lost in November, and Schumer is under pressure to both rally his defeated party and deal with Trump.

"If Hillary won and I was majority leader, I'd have more fun, and I'd get more good things done, which is why I'm here," Schumer said in his interview with TIME for this week's cover story. "But with Trump as President and me as minority leader, that job is far more important."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME