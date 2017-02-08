the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Elizabeth Warren, Betsy DeVos and Richard Hatch
Senate

#LetLizSpeak: Supporters React to GOP Silencing Elizabeth Warren

Zamira Rahim
1:41 PM UTC

Thousands of people on Twitter wanted to #LetLizSpeak after Senate Republicans voted to formally silence Elizabeth Warren.

The hashtag began trending after Warren was rebuked for reading out a letter by Coretta Scott King, Martin Luther King's widow, during the debate over Senator Jeff Sessions' nomination for attorney general. The move angered Senate GOP, who officially silenced her and she's now unable to comment on Session's nomination in the Senate.

Warren took to Twitter to object to her treatment, quickly gaining support amongst the celebrities and others who posted King's letter.

Not everyone supported Warren's move: "We have become a society incapable of having debates anymore" GOP Senator Marco Rubio said after Warren was silenced, according to The Hill.

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
