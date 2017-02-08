LetLizSpeak: Supporters React to GOP Silencing Elizabeth Warren

Thousands of people on Twitter wanted to #LetLizSpeak after Senate Republicans voted to formally silence Elizabeth Warren.

The hashtag began trending after Warren was rebuked for reading out a letter by Coretta Scott King , Martin Luther King's widow, during the debate over Senator Jeff Sessions' nomination for attorney general. The move angered Senate GOP, who officially silenced her and she's now unable to comment on Session's nomination in the Senate.

Warren took to Twitter to object to her treatment, quickly gaining support amongst the celebrities and others who posted King's letter.

I will not be silent about a nominee for AG who has made derogatory & racist comments that have no place in our justice system. - Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 8, 2017

'She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless she persisted.'

1. Note how baddies sound in films

2. Try to not sound like that - Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 8, 2017

READ THIS. Tonight the GOP silenced @SenWarren AND Coretta Scott King. Below is the letter… https://t.co/3mExB55u5N pic.twitter.com/lMHqP0asY0 - kerry washington (@kerrywashington) February 8, 2017

A senator's mouthpiece is larger than the senate floor, but it's even larger when her constituents rally w/ @SenateDems to #LetLizSpeak - Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 8, 2017

It is demeaning to the memory of Coretta Scott King and harmful to the process for the Republicans to silence @SenWarren. #LetLizSpeak - Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 8, 2017

Not everyone supported Warren's move: "We have become a society incapable of having debates anymore" GOP Senator Marco Rubio said after Warren was silenced, according to The Hill.