Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, and Labor Committee confirmation hearing for Betsy DeVos, secretary of education nominee for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, not pictured, in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. DeVos said raising costs of higher education need to be addressed, according to prepared remarks for her hearing Tuesday e-mailed by Trump transition team. Zach Gibson—Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Senate Republicans silence Elizabeth Warren

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was cut off on the Senate floor last night for quoting Coretta Scott King while voicing her concerns about Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination for Attorney General. The Democratic lawmaker was asked to sit down for violating Senate rules for "impugning the motives" of Sessions. She later spoke out in tweets, saying, “I will not be silent.” The Senate is expected to vote on Sessions’ confirmation today.

Betsy DeVos confirmed as Education Secretary

Billionaire philanthropist Betsy DeVos was narrowly approved to be the nation’s next Secretary of Education yesterday after Vice President Mike Pence stepped in to break a tie in the Senate. In a historic move, Pence voted in favor of DeVos, becoming the first vice president to break a tie on a Cabinet nomination. DeVos was sworn in yesterday evening.

Yemen moves to ban U.S. ground missions

Yemen is reportedly no longer allowing the U.S. to carry out Special Operation anti-terrorist ground missions in the country. The decision comes after a deadly raid in Yemen last month that left an American commando and several Yemeni civilians dead.

Battlestar Galactica actor dies at 71

Richard Hatch , who starred as Captain Apollo in the original Battlestar Galactica series, has died at age 71. The actor had pancreatic cancer.

Also:

Tornadoes caused chaos in Louisiana , injuring dozens of people and leaving 10,000 homes without power.

A federal appeals court’s ruling on Trump’s immigration ban could be announced as early as today.

The Department of Defense wants to rent space in Trump Tower .

People are really amused by new photos of former President Barack Obama enjoying his island vacation with Richard Branson .

