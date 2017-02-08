North DakotaTribe Vows to Fight as Dakota Access Pipeline Nears Final Approval
Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York on Jan. 24, 2017.
awardsPredicting the 2017 Grammy Winners, From Beyoncé to Bowie
The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience
Mental Health/PsychologyYou Asked: Is My Smartphone Making Me Dumber?
Department of DefenseThe Pentagon Wants to Rent Space in Trump Tower
Trump Tower Entrance
Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks during a Senate Health, Education, and Labor Committee confirmation hearing for Betsy DeVos in Washington, on Jan. 17, 2017.
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, and Labor Committee confirmation hearing for Betsy DeVos, secretary of education nominee for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, not pictured, in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. DeVos said raising costs of higher education need to be addressed, according to prepared remarks for her hearing Tuesday e-mailed by Trump transition team.  Zach Gibson—Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Elizabeth Warren, Betsy DeVos and Richard Hatch

Melissa Chan
1:23 PM UTC

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Senate Republicans silence Elizabeth Warren

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was cut off on the Senate floor last night for quoting Coretta Scott King while voicing her concerns about Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination for Attorney General. The Democratic lawmaker was asked to sit down for violating Senate rules for "impugning the motives" of Sessions. She later spoke out in tweets, saying, “I will not be silent.” The Senate is expected to vote on Sessions’ confirmation today.

Betsy DeVos confirmed as Education Secretary

Billionaire philanthropist Betsy DeVos was narrowly approved to be the nation’s next Secretary of Education yesterday after Vice President Mike Pence stepped in to break a tie in the Senate. In a historic move, Pence voted in favor of DeVos, becoming the first vice president to break a tie on a Cabinet nomination. DeVos was sworn in yesterday evening.

Yemen moves to ban U.S. ground missions

Yemen is reportedly no longer allowing the U.S. to carry out Special Operation anti-terrorist ground missions in the country. The decision comes after a deadly raid in Yemen last month that left an American commando and several Yemeni civilians dead.

Battlestar Galactica actor dies at 71

Richard Hatch, who starred as Captain Apollo in the original Battlestar Galactica series, has died at age 71. The actor had pancreatic cancer.

Also:

Tornadoes caused chaos in Louisiana, injuring dozens of people and leaving 10,000 homes without power.

A federal appeals court’s ruling on Trump’s immigration ban could be announced as early as today.

The Department of Defense wants to rent space in Trump Tower.

People are really amused by new photos of former President Barack Obama enjoying his island vacation with Richard Branson.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME