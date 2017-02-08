politicsThe Fistfight Behind the Rule That Silenced Elizabeth Warren, as Described in 1902
Senate Health And Education Committee Votes On Nomination Of Betsy DeVos To Become Education Secretary
MusicBig Sean on His New Album 'I Decided.' and Why Working with Eminem Is an 'Honor'
Saturday Night Live - Season 42
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Reveals a Very Special Bathrobe for Trump
Supreme CourtMeet the 10 Democrats Who Face a Tough Vote on the Supreme Court
Neil Gorsuch
Film Title: Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Darker Universal Studios
fifty shades darker

Can You Actually See 50 Different Shades of Grey?

Chris Wilson
4:38 PM UTC

The movie adaptation of Fifty Shades Darker is scheduled to hit theaters on Feb. 10, continuing the risque storyline of the bestselling novel Fifty Shades of Grey series. Which got us wondering: Is it actually possible for a person to distinguish that many shades of such a neutral color?

There is no definitive answer. The scientific literature reports a wide range of values for how many shades humans can see, while computers can display up to 256, depending on the program. So to explore this question, TIME put together a simple quiz to test how many shades of gray--yes, that's the American spelling--you can distinguish. You'll be presented with eight slides of nine shades each, some of which are different from the background color and some which are not. Note that not every slide has the same number of alternate shades.

It should be noted that this quiz is not scientific. Most research-backed color tests are designed to test for types of color blindness and avail themselves of colors other than gray.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME