President Trump Offers to 'Destroy' Career of a Texas Sheriff's Opponent

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with county sheriffs during a listening session in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration will return to court Tuesday to argue it has broad authority over national security and to demand reinstatement of a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries that stranded refugees and triggered protests. (Photo by - Pool/Getty Images) Andrew Harrer—Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump offered his help to a Texas sheriff feuding with a state senator, on Tuesday, volunteering to "destroy" the politician's career.

Sheriff Harold Eavenson of Rockwall County, a major figure in the National Sheriffs' Association, was one of a group of law enforcement officials to meet with Trump and a number of White House officials on Tuesday. He expressed frustration with a state senator in Texas who wants to change asset forfeiture law. "He was talking about introducing legislation to require conviction before we can receive that forfeiture money," Eavenson said, "and I told him that the cartel would build a monument to him in Mexico if he could get that legislation passed."

"Who is the state senator?" Trump responded. "Do you want to give his name? We'll destroy his career?"

The quip was met with laughter in the room.

A White House spokesperson said the president was only "joking."