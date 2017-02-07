EntertainmentTrevor Noah: Wealth Will Determine Your Education Under Betsy DeVos
TelevisionHow Melissa McCarthy Ended Up Playing Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live
Melissa McCarthy as Press Secretary Sean Spicer during the "Sean Spicer Press Conference" sketch on February 4th, 2017.
VotingPresident Trump Vowed to Investigate Voter Fraud. Then Lawmakers Voted to Eliminate an Election Commission
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with county sheriffs during a listening session in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 7, 2017 in Washington, DC.
CourtsWhat to Know About the 3 Judges Ruling on President Trump's Immigration Order
President Trump Holds Listening Session With County Sheriffs
President Trump Holds Listening Session With County Sheriffs
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with county sheriffs during a listening session in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration will return to court Tuesday to argue it has broad authority over national security and to demand reinstatement of a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries that stranded refugees and triggered protests. (Photo by - Pool/Getty Images) Andrew Harrer—Pool/Getty Images
White House

President Trump Offers to 'Destroy' Career of a Texas Sheriff's Opponent

Sarah Begley
10:56 PM UTC

Donald Trump offered his help to a Texas sheriff feuding with a state senator, on Tuesday, volunteering to "destroy" the politician's career.

Sheriff Harold Eavenson of Rockwall County, a major figure in the National Sheriffs' Association, was one of a group of law enforcement officials to meet with Trump and a number of White House officials on Tuesday. He expressed frustration with a state senator in Texas who wants to change asset forfeiture law. "He was talking about introducing legislation to require conviction before we can receive that forfeiture money," Eavenson said, "and I told him that the cartel would build a monument to him in Mexico if he could get that legislation passed."

"Who is the state senator?" Trump responded. "Do you want to give his name? We'll destroy his career?"

The quip was met with laughter in the room.

A White House spokesperson said the president was only "joking."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME