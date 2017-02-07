EntertainmentTrevor Noah: Wealth Will Determine Your Education Under Betsy DeVos
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with county sheriffs during a listening session in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 7, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Gregory Rugon looks for his glasses at the spot where he took cover in his home after a tornado hit his Warren Drive home, in the New Orleans East section of New Orleans, on Feb. 7, 2017.
Melissa McCarthy as Press Secretary Sean Spicer during the "Sean Spicer Press Conference" sketch on February 4th, 2017.
Melissa McCarthy as Press Secretary Sean Spicer during the "Sean Spicer Press Conference" sketch on February 4th, 2017. Will Heath—NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Television

How Melissa McCarthy Ended Up Playing Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live

Emily Strohm / People
10:14 PM UTC

The idea behind Melissa McCarthy‘s surprise Saturday Night Live appearance as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer came straight from the top.

SNL‘s new head writer Kent Sublette came up with the idea for the now viral skit, PEOPLE has learned. And after approaching McCarthy with the idea, she immediately jumped on board.

When the 46-year-old actress took the stage, the audience burst out into laughter and applause at the sight of her Spicer costume — complete with an ill-fitting suit and blonde wig.

"Before we begin, I know that myself and the press have gotten off to a rocky start,” McCarthy began. “When I say ‘rocky start’ I mean it in the sense of Rocky the movie because I came out here to punch you in the face, and also I don’t talk so good.”

Just two old friends shooting the breeze backstage @nbcsnl @mikeyfuntime

A photo posted by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on

As her character became more frustrated with questions regarding Trump’s travel ban and adviser Steve Bannon, she charged at a journalist with her podium.

SNL cast member Mikey Day, who played the journalist hit by the podium, later took to Twitter to reveal that he previously worked with McCarthy at the improvisation and sketch comedy theater The Groundlings.

The skit was received with rave reviews, and even Spicer himself couldn’t deny its humor.

“[She] needs to slow down on the gum chewing. Way too many pieces in there,” Spicer told Extra, adding that the episode was “funny.”

This article originally appeared on People.com

Follow TIME