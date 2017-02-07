Criminal JusticeIdaho Man Convicted of Rape Faces Mandatory Celibacy until Marriage
Bizarre

Maple Syrup Spill on Vermont Highway Leaves Drivers in Sticky Situation

Raisa Bruner
Feb 07, 2017

Vermont found itself in a particularly sticky—and Vermont-like—situation on Monday, when a barrel of maple syrup fell of a truck and emptied onto a highway just south of the Canadian border, USA Today reports. The sweet spillage was problematic enough that local police closed down the roadway and brought in the authorities. No, not hungry locals with a sweet tooth for syrup: instead, the fire department reported to the interstate to assist in cleaning up the maple-made mess.

Luckily, they were able to make quick headway on the natural sweetener cleanup, and reopened the highway shortly afterward for through-traffic. No word on whether they were able to save some of the free syrup or got compensated with samples of the precious cargo, although we'd guess they were craving pancakes in the morning.

