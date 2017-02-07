MusicRapper Young M.A Opens Up About Being Openly Gay: 'I Need to Just Be Myself'
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2016 - Show
HistoryThe Decades of History Behind Arguments Made by President Trump's Labor Secretary Pick
Donald Trump Holds Weekend Meetings In Bedminster, NJ
North DakotaArmy Corps of Engineers Grants Easement to Finish Dakota Access Pipeline
Water protectors protest as police line the hill at Standing Rock on Nov. 24, 2016, during an ongoing dispute over the building of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
CrimePresident Trump Falsely Claims the U.S. Murder Rate Is the Highest in 45 Years
President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with county sheriffs during a listening session in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, on Feb. 7, 2017.
hires_influenster_girl-scout-cookies_map
Influenster
Food & Drink

The Most Popular Girl Scout Cookie in Every State

Megan McCluskey
8:48 PM UTC

Girl Scout Cookies are beloved by people all across the country, but there are a few flavors of the iconic snack that are much more highly sought-after than others.

A map created by product discovery and reviews website Influenster shows which cookie is the most popular in every state, revealing that, unsurprisingly, Thin Mints and Caramel deLites/Samoas hold the top two spots in America's heart.

Thin Mints were the No. 1 overall choice, scoring the highest number of total votes among the 5,054 people polled and earning the most states. Caramel deLites were a close second while Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs came in third. The only other flavor to make the list was Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwiches, which claimed Vermont and Wyoming.

See the map above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME