Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Dating Life

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 11: Actress/director Lena Dunham (L) and singer/songwriter Taylor Swift attend HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz—FilmMagic

Lena Dunham is sticking up for her gal pal Taylor Swift .

During a Monday appearance on The Howard Stern Show , the 30-year-old Girls creator defended her close friend, lamenting the perils of dating in the spotlight.

“It’s so hard,” she said. “I think about the relationships that I had in my early twenties and if they had been public, it would’ve been a disaster.”

Swift, 27, split from Tom Hiddleston last fall after three months of dating. Before that, Swift dated Scottish DJ Calvin Harris for 15 months before calling it quits .

One of my favorite people in the world turns 30 today and I can't help but think about how different my life would've been without our long talks, arts and crafts projects, and running-into-each-others'-arms-hugs. Thanks for being you, Lena. Everyone who knows you is better because of it. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @lenadunham ❤️ A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 13, 2016 at 1:34pm PDT

“I mean, not to repeat age-old feminist points, but it’s like, you know, any male actor her age who’s going out and dating is applauded,” Dunham continued.

“To just have a perfectly normal amount of romantic partners but be held to impossibly high standards by the press. Like, it’s just an unfair and unwinnable game.”

Swift has reportedly romanced Jake Gyllenhaal , Conor Kennedy , John Mayer , Taylor Lautner , Harry Styles and Joe Jonas .

Through the highs and lows of the dating scene, Swift has seemed to find comfort in her girl squad – comprised of stars like Selena Gomez , Karlie Kloss , Gigi Hadid and more.

However, Dunham told Stern that she doesn’t take to the squad hang-outs – “I’m more of a one-on-one hanger,” she said.

“A big group hang is not my specialty,” Dunham added.

This article originally appeared on People.com