Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Dating Life

Char Adams / People
7:34 PM UTC

Lena Dunham is sticking up for her gal pal Taylor Swift.

During a Monday appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the 30-year-old Girls creator defended her close friend, lamenting the perils of dating in the spotlight.

“It’s so hard,” she said. “I think about the relationships that I had in my early twenties and if they had been public, it would’ve been a disaster.”

Swift, 27, split from Tom Hiddleston last fall after three months of dating. Before that, Swift dated Scottish DJ Calvin Harris for 15 months before calling it quits.

“I mean, not to repeat age-old feminist points, but it’s like, you know, any male actor her age who’s going out and dating is applauded,” Dunham continued.

“To just have a perfectly normal amount of romantic partners but be held to impossibly high standards by the press. Like, it’s just an unfair and unwinnable game.”

Swift has reportedly romanced Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor Kennedy, John Mayer, Taylor Lautner, Harry Styles and Joe Jonas.

Through the highs and lows of the dating scene, Swift has seemed to find comfort in her girl squad – comprised of stars like Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid and more.

However, Dunham told Stern that she doesn’t take to the squad hang-outs – “I’m more of a one-on-one hanger,” she said.

“A big group hang is not my specialty,” Dunham added.

This article originally appeared on People.com

