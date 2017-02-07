TelevisionHow Melissa McCarthy Ended Up Playing Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live
Melissa McCarthy as Press Secretary Sean Spicer during the "Sean Spicer Press Conference" sketch on February 4th, 2017.
VotingPresident Trump Vowed to Investigate Voter Fraud. Then Lawmakers Voted to Eliminate an Election Commission
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with county sheriffs during a listening session in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 7, 2017 in Washington, DC.
CourtsWhat to Know About the 3 Judges Ruling on President Trump's Immigration Order
President Trump Holds Listening Session With County Sheriffs
weatherThousands Left Without Power After Tornadoes Wreak Havoc on Louisiana
Gregory Rugon looks for his glasses at the spot where he took cover in his home after a tornado hit his Warren Drive home, in the New Orleans East section of New Orleans, on Feb. 7, 2017.
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2016 - Show
Hip hop artist Young M.A performs onstage during Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2016 at Barclays Center on October 27, 2016 in New York City. Theo Wargo—Getty Images for iHeart- Power 1
Music

Rapper Young M.A Opens Up About Being Openly Gay: 'I Need to Just Be Myself'

Cady Lang
9:08 PM UTC

Brooklyn rapper Young M.A burst onto the music scene last summer with her catchy track, "Ooouuu," a song that scored remixes from everyone from Nicki Minaj to Remy Ma. However, beyond her music, Young M.A was also making waves in the industry by succeeding as an openly lesbian rapper in the male-dominated world of hip hop.

In an interview with The Fader, Young M.A revealed that growing up in New York helped her come to terms with her sexuality.

"Life is too short. I need to just be myself, express myself," she said. "In New York City, it’s popular. I used to think to myself, Man, there’s a lot of gay people out here. And it had me comfortable, it was like, I can be myself! I used to still try to hide it, until it was really overwhelming — there were just too much girls attracted to me!"

The rapper also shared that she hopes that while she's comfortable being open about her sexuality, she doesn't want it to pigeonhole her as an artist, preferring instead that people focus on her music and how it makes them feel.

"I hear from all different people, not just people like me, or lesbians. It be straight people, it be grown men, it be grown women, people that have been sick or depressed that say, ‘Oh, you made me want to go do what I want to do for myself and chase my dreams.’ That’s my purpose.”

[TheFader]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME