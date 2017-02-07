TelevisionThe Office Star Jenna Fischer Just Tweeted the Best Pam Tribute Ever
Jenna Fischer as Pam Halpert in The Office
languageMerriam-Webster Dictionary Adds 'Throw Shade', 'Ghost' and 'Truther'
Dictionary
technologyUber’s Flying Car Will Have a Hard Time Getting Off the Ground
Your ride is ready—at least in an Uber artist's rendering.
CongressBetsy DeVos' Confirmation Signals Dark Times for Democrats
Senate HELP Committee Considers Betsy DeVos To Be Education Secretary
President Donald Trump listens during a listening session in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, on Feb. 7, 2017.
President Donald Trump listens during a listening session in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, on Feb. 7, 2017. Andrew Harrer—Getty Images
White House

More Than 650,000 People Have Joined a Campaign to Impeach President Trump

Aric Jenkins
5:54 PM UTC

A campaign to impeach President Donald Trump now has more than 650,000 signatures.

The online petition, which is spearheaded by two nonprofit advocacy groups, Free Speech for People and RootsAction, was created the day of President Trump's inauguration, Jan. 20. The campaign said that as of noon on Feb. 7, its petition had 655,363 signatures.

President Trump has issued a number of controversial executive orders, including an immigration ban against people from seven Muslim-majority countries that was temporarily blocked by a federal judge on Feb. 3.

President Trump's approval rating is at a historic low, but the commander-in-chief can't be impeached merely because he is disliked. Congress would have to find him guilty of treason, bribery, or "other high crimes and misdemeanors." Recognizing those prerequisites, the impeachment campaign's main argument centers on Trump's "unprecedented conflicts of interest."

The organizers are asking supporters to sign the petition in order to convince Congress to investigate grounds for the President's impeachment. The campaign site promises to continue periodically updating the signature count as it grows.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME