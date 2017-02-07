Rosie O'Donnell attends the 4th Annual Ed Asner And Friends Poker Tournament For Autism Speaks at South Park Center on August 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Rosie O'Donnell attends the 4th Annual Ed Asner And Friends Poker Tournament For Autism Speaks at South Park Center on August 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Gabriel Olsen—FilmMagic

Rosie O'Donnell Says She's 'Available' to Play Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live

With Alec Baldwin playing Donald Trump and now Melissa McCarthy portraying White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer , Saturday Night Live has landed some truly memorable celebrity cameos for their political sketches. If they're in the market for another high-profile comedic turn in the future, however, Rosie O'Donnell is volunteering as tribute.

Following a Politico report on the White House's alleged response to this week's SNL parodies, people on the internet started dreamcasting the White House roles, with one interesting idea: casting Rosie O'Donnell as Steve Bannon.

O'Donnell for her part, is ready and willing to step up to the role if duty calls. The actor, a long-time foe of Trump , responded on Twitter to fans who suggested that she take on a Bannon parody on Monday, writing that she was "available — if called, I will serve!"

available - if called i will serve !!! https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw - ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

@calvininsf - i am here to serve - alec has trump - melissa has spice - i would need a few days to prepare - so if called - i will be ready - ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

The actress later reminded fans that this was just an idea and that nothing was definite.