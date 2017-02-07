Homeland Security Chief Regrets How Travel Ban Was Rolled Out

(WASHINGTON) — Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says he wishes that the rollout of President Donald Trump's travel ban had been delayed until he had a chance to prepare lawmakers for what was coming.

Kelly's comment was the most direct acknowledgment by a high-level administration official that the rollout of Trump's executive order had been mishandled.

Kelly was speaking Tuesday at a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing examining the order, which temporarily stopped entry to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority nations and also temporarily bars the admission of refugees. A court has blocked the order , but the administration is appealing.

Kelly defended the order saying it will enhance public safety "for all our citizens." Kelly said he believes it is constitutional and that Trump's review of immigration policies is necessary.