TelevisionEverything We Know About the Second Season of Stranger Things
PoliticsWhy President Trump's Cabinet Slowdown Matters
Capitol
OpinionWhat the Fugitive Slave Act Can Teach Us About Sanctuary Cities
Boston Slave Riot
GadgetsHere's When Apple's Wireless BeatsX Headphones Are Finally Launching
Immigration

Homeland Security Chief Regrets How Travel Ban Was Rolled Out

Associated Press
4:19 PM UTC

(WASHINGTON) — Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says he wishes that the rollout of President Donald Trump's travel ban had been delayed until he had a chance to prepare lawmakers for what was coming.

Kelly's comment was the most direct acknowledgment by a high-level administration official that the rollout of Trump's executive order had been mishandled.

Kelly was speaking Tuesday at a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing examining the order, which temporarily stopped entry to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority nations and also temporarily bars the admission of refugees. A court has blocked the order, but the administration is appealing.

Kelly defended the order saying it will enhance public safety "for all our citizens." Kelly said he believes it is constitutional and that Trump's review of immigration policies is necessary.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME