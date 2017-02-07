It's been over a decade since Pam Beesly was banned from Chili's for sneaking drinks during Dunder Mifflin's annual Dundies celebration in the season 2 premiere of The Office, but Jenna Fischer — who played the beloved receptionist — clearly hasn't forgotten about the incident.
The 42-year-old actor tweeted a photo of herself standing outside the restaurant chain with an ashamed look on her face Monday. "Should I try to go in?," she captioned the picture.
Chili's couldn't help but respond to the joke, tweeting, "we hope you felt God tonight," as a callback to one of the episode's best lines.
Of course, not everything that happened that night was bad. Not only did Pam win the Dundie for "Whitest Sneakers" instead of "World's Longest Engagement," but she also kissed Jim for the very first time. All in a day's work.