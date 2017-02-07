The Office Star Jenna Fischer Just Tweeted the Best Pam Tribute Ever

It's been over a decade since Pam Beesly was banned from Chili's for sneaking drinks during Dunder Mifflin's annual Dundies celebration in the season 2 premiere of The Office , but Jenna Fischer — who played the beloved receptionist — clearly hasn't forgotten about the incident.

The 42-year-old actor tweeted a photo of herself standing outside the restaurant chain with an ashamed look on her face Monday. "Should I try to go in?," she captioned the picture.

Should I try to go in? pic.twitter.com/HDpPqzA0by - Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) February 6, 2017

Chili's couldn't help but respond to the joke, tweeting, "we hope you felt God tonight," as a callback to one of the episode's best lines.

@jennafischer we hope you felt God tonight. - Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) February 7, 2017

Of course, not everything that happened that night was bad. Not only did Pam win the Dundie for "Whitest Sneakers" instead of "World's Longest Engagement," but she also kissed Jim for the very first time. All in a day's work.