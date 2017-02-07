ImmigrationHomeland Security Chief Regrets How Travel Ban Was Rolled Out
Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly answers questions during a press conference related to President Donald Trump's recent executive order concerning travel and refugees, January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Capitol
beatsxlifestyle4
Beats
Gadgets

Here's When Apple's Wireless BeatsX Headphones Are Finally Launching

Lisa Eadicicco
4:07 PM UTC

Apple's much-anticipated BeatsX headphones will be available starting February 10 after a lengthy delay, the company announced Tuesday. Beats also revealed two new gray and blue color options for the earbuds.

The $149.95 headphones are powered by Apple's W1 wireless chip, which are also found in Apple's AirPod wireless earbuds. This means they're capable of automatically pairing with an iPhone running Apple's latest software.

Unlike AirPods, the Beats-branded earbuds are connected to one another via what Beats calls a "Flex-Form cable." The BeatsX earbuds are also magnetized, meaning they can cling together when worn around the neck while not in use.

Apple is also claiming that the BeatsX should last for up to eight hours on a single charge, and that a five-minute charge should provide two hours of playback. BeatsX owners will also be able to take calls and activate Siri through the earbuds.

The launch comes roughly five months after the BeatsX headphones were first announced in September. Apple also released its AirPod headphones in early December, which was several weeks later than its initial launch date of late October.

Apple acquired Beats in 2014 for $3 billion.

Follow TIME