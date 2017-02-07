TelevisionThe Office Star Jenna Fischer Just Tweeted the Best Pam Tribute Ever
Innovation

Library Late Fees Are Counterproductive

The Aspen Institute
5:00 PM UTC
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Library late fees are counterproductive.

By Ruth Graham in Slate

2. Here’s how AI referees can change officiating at the Super Bowl.

By Alston Ghafourifar in ReadWrite

3. Why your kids ask “Why?” And how to answer.

By Matteo Colombo in Aeon

4. What if your phone could make clothes based on the life you lead?

By Sarah Perez in TechCrunch

5. The war on cancer should include prevention, not just finding a cure.

By Ravi Parikh in Vox

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

Follow TIME