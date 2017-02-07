Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks to pass late in the game against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

A precocious young girl is wasting no time in cutting her teeth as a sportswriter, starting with some by-the-minute reporting in her own home for the 2017 Super Bowl .

An image shared on Imgur shows the detailed notes that this dedicated young writer took, meticulously documenting the roller coaster of emotions that her father, a Patriots fan, experienced during the course of Super Bowl LI and the Patriots' triumphant comeback .

With notes that read: "Dad screams," "Dad is the happiest person," and "Dad cries," it's clear that this is the kind of sports news reporting that we not only need, but that we deserve. Of course, this could all be a dupe — but isn't it more fun to hope that this is one of the future voices of sports journalism?

See her full rundown below.