Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly answers questions during a press conference related to President Donald Trump's recent executive order concerning travel and refugees, January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Football

Watch Live: New England Patriots Celebrate Their Super Bowl Victory With a Parade in Boston

Aric Jenkins
3:34 PM UTC

The New England Patriots will celebrate their remarkable Super Bowl LI victory with a parade in Boston on Tuesday.

A duck boat parade will kick off from the Hynes Convention Center at 11 a.m. Eastern, according to the City of Boston's official website. The celebration is still full-steam ahead despite a forecast of two inches of snow and sleet in the Boston region throughout the afternoon.

Quarterback Tom Brady guided the Patriots to the franchise's fifth Super Bowl title with a stunning 34-28 comeback win on Sunday over the Atlanta Falcons, who were vying for their first championship in franchise history. The Patriots eventually clinched the win during the Super Bowl's first-ever overtime. The result saw Brady and head coach Bill Belichick become the first quarterback and coach to win five Super Bowl titles.

Watch the parade live above starting at 11 a.m. Eastern.

