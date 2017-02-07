spaceNASA's Hubble Telescope Captures Rare Image of Dying 'Rotten Egg' Star
Courts

Listen Live: Court Hears Arguments on President Trump's Immigration Ban

Katie Reilly
2:27 PM UTC

Federal judges will hear oral arguments Tuesday night over a legal challenge to President Donald Trump's controversial immigration order.

A federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocked Trump's order on Friday night. Trump repeatedly criticized the decision during the weekend and specifically targeted U.S. District Judge James Robart, calling him a "so-called judge" and denouncing his decision as "ridiculous."

The Justice Department has argued that the order is an important national security measure, while attorneys general for the states of Washington and Minnesota have argued that Trump "unleashed chaos" by signing it.

The audio of the State of Washington & State of Minnesota v. Trump hearing, which will be conducted by telephone, will stream live here, beginning at 6 p.m. E.T.

