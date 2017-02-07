Britain's Theresa May Makes a Joke About the Size of Donald Trump's Hands

British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump walk along The Colonnade of the West Wing at The White House on January 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has joked about the size of President Donald Trump's hands at a fundraising event in London.

May made the crack at the Black and White Ball after being applauded by guests, The Telegraph reports. "I don’t think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House," she said in response, apparently referencing a photo of herself and the U.S. president walking hand-in-hand during her visit to Washington last month.

The size of Trump's hands has been a subject of mockery since Graydon Carter, editor of Vanity Fair , first mocked the president by referring to him as a "short fingered vulgarian" in Spy magazine. His hand-size was also a topic of debate during his presidential campaign .

Carter has said that the president remains sensitive about the jibe.

