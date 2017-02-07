Britain's Theresa May Makes a Joke About the Size of Donald Trump's Hands

British Prime Minister Theresa May has joked about the size of President Donald Trump's hands at a fundraising event in London.
May made the crack at the Black and White Ball after being applauded by guests, The Telegraph reports. "I don’t think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House," she said in response, apparently referencing a photo of herself and the U.S. president walking hand-in-hand during her visit to Washington last month.
The size of Trump's hands has been a subject of mockery since Graydon Carter, editor of Vanity Fair, first mocked the president by referring to him as a "short fingered vulgarian" in Spy magazine. His hand-size was also a topic of debate during his presidential campaign.
Carter has said that the president remains sensitive about the jibe.