Barack Obama

Barack Obama Went from the White House to Whitecaps on Billionaire Richard Branson's Private Island

Zamira Rahim
1:04 PM UTC

Former President Barack Obama is having the time of his life on vacation. As Washington grapples with President Donald Trump, the former Commander in Chief has been learning how to kitesurf with Richard Branson. The Obamas have been enjoying their time off on Necker Island, the Virgin founder's luxury island in the Caribbean, according to Branson's blog.

Jack Brockway/Virgin.com Jack Brockway/Virgin.com 

Branson writes that Obama could "relax" as he learned to kitesurf on the island while Branson himself learned to foilboard. The former president beat his host in a battle to see who could be the first to master their sport.

Jack Brockway/Virgin.com Jack Brockway/Virgin.com 

Obama had earlier been pictured strolling on a beach on Necker, wearing a backwards facing baseball cap.

Jack Brockway/Virgin.com Jack Brockway/Virgin.com 
Follow TIME