Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Donald Trump for Showing America's 'Real Face'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has said that Iranians are "thankful" to President Donald Trump for showing the "real face" of the U.S.

The Iranian leader said that Trump's campaign and presidency so far supported Iran's views that there is " political, economic, moral and social corruption in the U.S. ruling system " Reuters reports. Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have escalated since President Trump took office, with the new administration declaring that Iran is officially "on notice" for conducting a missile test.

Iran is one of the seven predominately Muslim countries included in President Trump's executive order restricting immigration. The remarks were made by Khamenei in a meeting with military commanders and quoted on his website.

[ Reuters ]