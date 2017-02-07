ImmigrationFederal and State Lawyers Will Square Off In Court Over Trump's Travel Ban
Protestors Rally Against Muslim Immigration Ban At LAX
FamilyScience Has Designed a Song to Make Your Baby Laugh With Pleasure
United KingdomThis Country Has the Shortest Doctor Consultations in the Developed World
Doctor checking blood pressure of patient using sphygmomanometer
Hong KongA Single Strawberry Costs Almost $22 at This Upscale Hong Kong Grocery Store
Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech on September 18, 2016 in Tehran, Iran  Pool—Supreme Leader Press Office— Anadolu Agency—Getty Images
Iran

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Thanks Donald Trump for Showing America's 'Real Face'

Zamira Rahim
11:30 AM UTC

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has said that Iranians are "thankful" to President Donald Trump for showing the "real face" of the U.S.

The Iranian leader said that Trump's campaign and presidency so far supported Iran's views that there is " political, economic, moral and social corruption in the U.S. ruling system " Reuters reports. Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have escalated since President Trump took office, with the new administration declaring that Iran is officially "on notice" for conducting a missile test.

Iran is one of the seven predominately Muslim countries included in President Trump's executive order restricting immigration. The remarks were made by Khamenei in a meeting with military commanders and quoted on his website.

[Reuters]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME