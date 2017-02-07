TelevisionThe Bachelor Watch: Bikinis, Volleyball, and Tears
YemenThe Secret Target of Yemen Raid Escaped and Is Now 'Taunting Trump,' a Report Says
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
CongressConfirmation of Education Secretary Turns Into Senate Standoff
Protestors demonstrate against President Trump's nominee for secretary of education, Betsy DeVos, on Capitol Hill on February 6, 2017 in Washington, DC.
FranceFrançois Fillon Is Mired in Scandal but Refusing to Drop Out of France's Presidential Race
France Fillon
Hillary Clinton Press Conference - New York, NY
Hillary Clinton speaks during a press conference in New York Cityon Nov. 9, 2016 Matt McClain—Washington Post/Getty Images
feminism

'The Future Is Female': Watch Hillary Clinton's First Public Remarks Since Donald Trump's Inauguration

Feliz Solomon
5:21 AM UTC

Hillary Clinton delivered a feminist message late Monday in a video released for the launch of this year's MAKERS Conference, an annual summit that brings together a broad range of women who are leading their fields.

In her first public remarks since the inauguration of President Donald Trump, against whom she fought one of the most fractious presidential campaigns in U.S. history, the former Democratic candidate, Secretary of State and First Lady had a few words of inspiration for other women.

"Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that yes, the future is female," Clinton said, remarking on the powerful message sent by the Women's Marches held around the globe on Jan. 21. "Now more than ever, we need to stay focused on the theme of this year’s conference: be bold."

The three-day MAKERS conference kicked off Monday and will feature of a host of high-profile speakers including actresses Deborah Messing and Octavia Spencer, feminist writer Gloria Steinem and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.

Watch Clinton's full video message above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME