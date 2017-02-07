TelevisionThe Bachelor Watch: Bikinis, Volleyball, and Tears
feminism'The Future Is Female': Watch Hillary Clinton's First Public Remarks Since Donald Trump's Inauguration
Hillary Clinton Press Conference - New York, NY
YemenThe Secret Target of Yemen Raid Escaped and Is Now 'Taunting Trump,' a Report Says
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
CongressConfirmation of Education Secretary Turns Into Senate Standoff
Protestors demonstrate against President Trump's nominee for secretary of education, Betsy DeVos, on Capitol Hill on February 6, 2017 in Washington, DC.
View shows Ivan the Great Bell-Tower in Moscow
A view shows the Ivan the Great Bell-Tower, located at the Kremlin, during sunset in Moscow, Russia, on November 21, 2016.  Maxim Shemetov —REUTERS
russia

The Wife of a Comatose Russian Dissident Says Her Husband Was Poisoned

Joseph Hincks
6:57 AM UTC

It was an unknown poison that caused Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara Murza to slip into a life-threatening coma, his wife said on Monday.

Kara-Murza, who has described political assassinations as Kremlin policy, remains unconscious and has been kept alive by artificial respiration in Moscow since Thursday with doctors perplexed by his symptoms, the New York Times reports.

The alleged poisoning comes amid heightened scrutiny of the treatment of political dissidents by Russia, with which U.S. President Donald Trump appears to have drawn a kind of moral equivalency. During an interview with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly on Sunday, Trump said that he respected the Russian leader—and when O'Reilly described Putin as a killer Trump noted that the U.S. was far from blameless.

"You think our country's so innocent?" Trump asked rhetorically.

Russian opposition activist Kara-Murza looks on following a visit of deputy candidates to State Duma in Moscow
Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza following a visit of deputy candidates to the State Duma, in Moscow, Russia, June 1, 2016.  Sergei Karpukhin— Reuters  

Several critics of the Kremlin have died unexpectedly in recent years, with killings outside Russian territory given parliamentary approval in 2006.

This is not the first time Kara-Muzra has been at the center of such a case. A French laboratory determined that he had elevated levels of heavy metals in his blood, but could not tie them to a specific poison, after he suffered similar symptoms in 2015. At the time, the Putin critic recuperated in the U.S. and claimed he was poisoned.

Kara-Muzra's condition is stable but critical according to his wife, who described the symptoms' onset as being just as sudden this time around. She told the Times that doctors had diagnosed her husband with “acute intoxication by an unidentified substance.”

Besides poisoning, "We don't see any other explanation," she said.

[NYT]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME