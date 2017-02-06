Justice DepartmentJustice Department Files Brief Defending President Trump's Immigration Ban
Gadgets

These Are the 7 Best Wireless Headphones Under $100

Lindsey Murray / Real Simple
Feb 06, 2017

Looking for the best sound for your buck? We sought out the most impressive tech with the most desirable price tags.

1. iFrogz Impulse Wireless Headphones

Courtesy of zagg.com Courtesy of zagg.com 

Aerofoam padding comfortably tunes out excess noise for up to 12 hours. On-ear controls and a built-in microphone make switching from music to calls a breeze.

To buy: iFrogz Impulse Wireless Headphones, amazon.com

2. Skullcandy XTfree In-Ear Sport Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds

Courtesy of amazon.com Courtesy of amazon.com 

Perfect for the on-the-go listener who needs their buds to stay in place through daily treadmill sessions. The TripleLock technology uses a fin, sticky gel, and an outside-the-lobe fix to keep speakers securely in your ears.

To buy: Skullcandy XTfree In-Ear Sport Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, amazon.com

3. FX-Victoria Bluetooth Headset Over Ear Headphone

Courtesy of amazon.com Courtesy of amazon.com 

A super affordable pair, with color and pattern options for every personality, that won’t skimp on sound quality.

To buy: FX-Victoria Bluetooth Headset Over Ear Headphone, amazon.com

4. Plantronics BackBeat Fit Bluetooth Headphones

Courtesy of amazon.com Courtesy of amazon.com 

These waterproof and sweatproof earphones can stand up to even the most intense workouts. On-ear controls make it easy to change the song or pump up the volume on the go.

To buy: Plantronics BackBeat Fit Bluetooth Headphones, amazon.com

5. Photive Wirelss Bluetooth Headphones

If you struggle to find a comfy headset that doesn’t hurt your lobes, meet your match. Weighing in at just five ounces, you’ll barely feel these lightweight padded leather headphones on your ears.

Courtesy of amazon.com Courtesy of amazon.com 

To buy: Photive Wirelss Bluetooth Headphones, amazon.com

6. Kinivo URBN Premium Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

Courtesy of amazon.com Courtesy of amazon.com 

Sleek, super chic lines make these headphones seem much more expensive than their accessible price tag might suggest. A 40mm driver packs sophisticated sound, too.

To buy: Kinivo URBN Premium Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, amazon.com

7. Ava Wireless Headphones

Courtesy of urbanoutfitters.com Courtesy of urbanoutfitters.com 

A powerful pair with a black shell and gold accents to complement any look, so sound nor style is ever compromised.

To buy: Ava Wireless Headphones, urbanoutfitters.com

This article originally appeared on RealSimple.com

We’ve included affiliate links in this article. Click here to learn what those are.

