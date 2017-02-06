EntertainmentWatch Drake Speak Out Against Trump At His Concert
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
fashionApparently This App Will Create a Custom Dress Based on Your Personality
democratsThis Democratic Congresswoman Keeps Bringing Up Impeachment
Nancy Pelosi, House Democrats Discuss Trump's "Anti-Worker Agenda"
Middle EastIsraeli Parliament Retroactively Legalizes Thousands of West Bank Settlements
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, heavy machinery work at a construction site in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Ariel. Israel’s prime minister is moving ahead with a contentious law that would legalize dozens of settlement outposts in the West Bank, despite questions about the bill’s legality and a warning from the White House that settlement construction “may not be helpful.” (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)
NFL: FEB 01 Super Bowl LI Preview - Patriots Press Conference
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) answers questions from the media during the New England Patriots Press Conference on February 02, 2017, at the JW Marriott Galleria, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Super Bowl 2017

Patriots Player Speaks Out Against Trump: 'America Was Built on Inclusiveness'

Megan McCluskey
10:33 PM UTC

Martellus Bennett isn't afraid to get candid about his stance on President Donald Trump. In the aftermath of the Patriots' overtime Super Bowl victory over the Falcons, the New England tight end said he's not planning on visiting the White House if his team is invited by the president.

“I’m not going to go," he told the Dallas Morning News Sunday night. "It is what it is. People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter."

Bennett not only openly supported Hillary Clinton on social media during the election, but seemed to come out against Trump's travel ban three days after the order was signed, tweeting, "America was built on inclusiveness not exclusiveness."

He went on to say that he's not concerned about what Patriots owner Robert Kraft — who, along with head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, is friends with Trump — will think of his decision. "I'm not really worried about that. I'm not worried about it at all."

Bennett made similar comments regarding the potential visit in an interview leading up to the big game. "I don’t know. I’ve got to win the Super Bowl first, but most likely no," he replied when asked about the traditional honor during media day, according to CBS Boston. “I don’t support the guy that’s in the house.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME