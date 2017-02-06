HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) answers questions from the media during the New England Patriots Press Conference on February 02, 2017, at the JW Marriott Galleria, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Martellus Bennett isn't afraid to get candid about his stance on President Donald Trump . In the aftermath of the Patriots' overtime Super Bowl victory over the Falcons, the New England tight end said he's not planning on visiting the White House if his team is invited by the president.

“I’m not going to go," he told the Dallas Morning News Sunday night. "It is what it is. People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter."

Bennett not only openly supported Hillary Clinton on social media during the election, but seemed to come out against Trump's travel ban three days after the order was signed, tweeting, "America was built on inclusiveness not exclusiveness."

America was built on inclusiveness not exclusiveness. - Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) January 30, 2017

He went on to say that he's not concerned about what Patriots owner Robert Kraft — who, along with head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, is friends with Trump — will think of his decision. "I'm not really worried about that. I'm not worried about it at all."

Bennett made similar comments regarding the potential visit in an interview leading up to the big game. "I don’t know. I’ve got to win the Super Bowl first, but most likely no," he replied when asked about the traditional honor during media day, according to CBS Boston . “I don’t support the guy that’s in the house.”