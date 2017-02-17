social studiesWhy It’s a Lot Harder to ‘Go Viral’ on the Internet Than You Think
Sidney Poitier in scene from film "Cry The Beloved Country," 1952.
Sidney Poitier in a scene from the film Cry The Beloved Country, 1952.Yale Joel—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Sidney Poitier in scene from film "Cry The Beloved Country," 1952.
Sidney Poitier at the prayer pilgrimage in Washington D.C., 1957.
Sidney Poitier with his wife at home, 1959.
Sidney Poitier in a dramatic scene from play "A Raisin in the Sun", with Ruby Dee, 1959.
Sidney Poitier in "A Raisin in the Sun," 1959.
"Raisin in the Sun" party at Sardis with Harry Belafonte and Sidney Poitier, 1959.
Sidney Poitier in a scene from "Porgy and Bess," 1959.
Folk singer Odetta at a civil rights rally at Statue of Liberty with Sidney Poitier, 1960.
Sidney Poitier speaking at a pre-Inaugural gala for President John F. Kennedy, 1961.
Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, 1963.
Anne Bancroft backstage at the Academy Awards with Sidney Poitier who holds his Oscar statuette for Best Actor in a Leading Role, given for his performance in the film 'Lilies of the Field,' 1964.
Sidney Poitier in a TV program, "Strolling Twenties," a story about Harlem of that era, 1965.
Sidney Poitier filming scenes in "The Lost Man," 1968.
Sidney Poitier in a scene from the film Cry The Beloved Country, 1952.
Icons

Celebrating Sidney Poitier at 90: LIFE's Best Photographs of a Star in Action

Lily Rothman,Liz Ronk
5:00 PM UTC

In 1959, when LIFE magazine profiled the star of a new production of A Raisin in the Sun, Sidney Poitier was 32 and "already accepted almost without question as the best Negro actor in the history of the American theater." In the months leading up to that assessment, he had played Porgy in Porgy and Bess and become the first black actor nominated for a Best Actor Oscar, for his work in The Defiant Ones. (He lost that time around but would win a few years later for Lilies of the Field.)

Feb. 4, 1966 cover of LIFE magazine featuring Sammy Davis Jr., Harry Belafonte and Sidney Poitier photographed by Philippe Halsman.
Feb. 4, 1966 cover of LIFE magazine featuring Sammy Davis Jr., Harry Belafonte and Sidney Poitier photographed by Philippe Halsman. LIFE Magazine 

"Whenever Poitier walks on stage, excitement walks on with him. He seems to be taking it easy most of the time but with the hidden tension of a coiled spring. In appearance he veers between man and boy. His open grin and handsomely boyish head set off a powerful body. He can be as appealing as a child or show a shattering range of deep adult emotion," wrote entertainment editor Tom Prideaux. "Today, acting and Poitier seem made for each other."

As Poitier approaches his 90th birthday on Monday — he was born Feb. 20, 1927 — LIFE presents a look back at some of the magazine's most striking images of the star, who appeared early one in its pages in a 1950 story about the film No Way Out, went on to appear on the cover in 1966 (at left) and became a mainstay of the magazine's coverage of Hollywood as well as the civil rights movement. As these pictures make clear, his career has been one of breadth as well as depth.

"It has been a long journey," as Poitier said when he accepted his Oscar in 1964, "to this moment."

