Video GamesThe 8 Most Interesting Things Nintendo Told Us About Switch
Nintendo Switch Preview Event
White HouseRead President Trump's Speech Claiming the Press Doesn't Report Terror Attacks
U.S. President Donald Trump is welcomed as he speaks to commanders and coalition representatives during a visit to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, U.S., February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria - RTX2ZWD2
White HousePresident Trump Says Media 'Doesn't Want to Report' on Terror Attacks
President Donald Trump speaks to troops while visiting U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla.,Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
FloridaMan Who Set Fire to Orlando Nightclub Shooter's Mosque Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison
FILE - In a Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, file photo, Farhad Khan, who has attended the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce for more than seven years, shows members of the media its charred remains, in Fort Pierce, Fla. Joseph Schneider, an ex-convict who investigators say confessed to setting fire to the mosque tied to the Orlando nightclub shooter, pleaded no contest to those charges, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
(L to R) President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West stand together in the lobby at Trump Tower, December 13, 2016 in New York City.
(L to R) President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West stand together in the lobby at Trump Tower, December 13, 2016 in New York City.  Drew Angerer/Getty Images
celebrities

Kanye West Deletes References to President Trump From Twitter

Eric Renner Brown / Entertainment Weekly
8:47 PM UTC

Kanye West has deleted five tweets that reference President Trump from his Twitter. The messages, sent after West met with then-President-elect Trump at Trump Tower on Dec. 13, explained his reasoning for convening with Trump (“to discuss multicultural issues”), alluded to West’s own, well-documented presidential aspirations (“#2024”), and displayed the autographed copy of Time‘s Person of the Year issue Trump had presented West.

Though the high-powered Twitter user has deleted his tweets en masse before, his latest deletions were limited to his posts about Trump. An Oct. 21 birthday note for his wife Kim Kardashian and a Dec. 16 note promoting longtime collaborator Kid Cudi’s new album originally bookended the Trump messages; both remain on West’s Twitter.

West’s meeting with Trump capped a frantic month for the hip-hop star. Days after Trump won the presidential election on Nov. 8, West declared at a concert on his Saint Pablo Tour that he “would have voted for Trump.” He then canceled the tour’s remainder and was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital for exhaustion and sleep deprivation. Celebrities including John Legend and T.I. have condemned West for associating with Trump.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME