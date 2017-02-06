Democrats in the U.S. Senate are set to voice their opposition Monday to President Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos , as the full legislative body continues to consider her nomination.

The Senate is expected to vote on her nomination Tuesday. So far, Democrats—who believe DeVos is unqualified for the post—need one more Republican senator to reject her bid to nix her confirmation. If no other Republican steps forward, Vice President Mike Pence may have to break the tie.

